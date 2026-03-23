South Orange Neighbors Rally to Support Homeowner & Her Dogs After House Fire

Community members are pitching in to support a South Orange resident and her dogs who where displaced by a house fire on Saturday, March 21.

Meanwhile a South Essex Fire Dept. firefighter who fell through a floor while fighting the fire has been released from the hospital after being transported for care.

Julia Katz created a GoFundMe to help homeowner Stephanie Staszak with costs related to housing, repairs and veterinary care for the dogs, which were injured in the fire.

Staszak told ABC7, “”I had three dogs in there. And one of them just passed, and the other one is not doing good. I left home to go get my haircut…and my neighbor called me and said ‘your house is on fire.'”

“Our neighbor, Stephanie, has lived in her beautiful 1910s house for over 50 years,” wrote Katz on the GoFundMe. “Tragically, today her house caught on fire and was severely damaged and her dogs were injured. She is safe, but cannot live in her house and will be rebuilding in the days and months ahead. Please give what you can to help her out during this terrible time.”

The South Essex Fire Department reported that the they responded to the fire, which had heavy smoke conditions, just after noon on Saturday. “South Essex units and mutual aid units operated on scene for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes conducting fire suppression, primary and secondary searches, and extensive overhaul operations. A total of 3 dogs were removed from the structure,” reported SEFD Captain William Davitt via a press release (see below).

Mutual aid was provided on scene by West Orange Fire, Newark Fire, Millburn Fire, Belleville Fire, Bloomfield Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, Newark Bell & Siren, South Orange Rescue Squad, and University Hospital EMS; and firehouse coverage was provided by the Irvington Fire, Nutley Fire, and Livingston Fire departments.

From the South Essex Fire Department:

03/21/2026 3 Alarm Structure Fire with Mayday

South Orange: On 03/21/2026 at 12:05 hours, South Essex Fire Department was dispatched to 350 Melrose Place for a report of a structure fire. Responding units included Headquarters 1, Deputy 3, Engine 83, Engine 34, and Ladder 81. At the time of dispatch, Squad 32 was on a mutual aid assignment in Irvington and responded from Irvington Fire Headquarters.

Deputy 3 arrived on scene at 12:08 hours, advising of an occupied, two and a half story, residential dwelling with smoke showing and a corrected address of 365 Melrose Place. Deputy 3 confirmed the signal 11 and subsequently transmitted a 2nd alarm and requested 2 ambulances to respond to the scene. While conducting a 360 of the structure, Deputy 3 received reports of 3 dogs trapped in the house and advised arriving units of heavy smoke and fire visible on the first floor in the rear of the structure.

Engine 83, Ladder 81, and Engine 34 arrived on scene at 12:09 hours. Engine 83 was assigned to fire attack. Ladder 81 split their crew to conduct primary searches and horizontal ventilation. Engine 34 established a continuous water supply for Engine 83 and stretched a backup line. Upon their arrival, Squad 32 was assigned to assist with primary searches.

While stretching an interior fire suppression line, Engine 83 Captain advised command of hoarding conditions, prompting Deputy 3 to transmit a 3rd alarm. Clutter and hoarding conditions place an increased demand on operations due to the labor intensive need to open up and expose any hidden, smoldering fire.

At 12:35 hours while conducting operations on the second floor, the Captain of Engine 34 fell through the floor landing on the first floor. Another interior company was operating on the first floor and was able to immediately remove the down member from the structure and transfer them into the care of EMS. A mayday was subsequently declared and cleared for the downed member. That member was transported to University Hospital and later released with non-life threatening injuries.

South Essex units and mutual aid units operated on scene for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes conducting fire suppression, primary and secondary searches, and extensive overhaul operations. A total of 3 dogs were removed from the structure. The fire was placed under control at 13:36 hours. The scene was turned over to South Orange Fire Prevention who will be responsible for handling the origin and cause investigation.

South Essex Fire Department extends our continued appreciation to all units that operated on scene and provided house coverage to handle additional calls in town.

Operating on scene included: West Orange Fire, Newark Fire, Millburn Fire, Belleville Fire, Bloomfield Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, Newark Bell & Siren, South Orange Rescue Squad, and University Hospital EMS

Units on house coverage included: Irvington Fire, Nutley Fire, and Livingston Fire.