2 South Orange Residents Test Positive for Coronavirus

From the Township of South Orange Village:

As the Village continues to monitor the Coronavirus, we have been informed that South Orange has two residents who are confirmed coronavirus cases. The confirmed residents are a 34-year-old male and a 51-year-old male. Neither are currently hospitalized. The Village President is working closely with the South Orange Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management as we manage this situation per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols.

The residents’ recent contact histories are being investigated by the Health Officer and anyone who has potentially been exposed is being contacted. Those who have been in contact with the infected residents will be contacted by a health professional.

Per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), we will not be releasing any additional information on the infected residents at this time.

As the cases in New Jersey continue to grow, its most important that we continue to follow all CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. The positive cases in our community only reinforces the fact that we need to take this situation seriously and work on a local level to reduce exposure to our neighbors.

We ask that residents continue to check southorange.org/COVID-19 for updates. If there is additional information that we can release, we will do so as soon as we can.

For additional information on COVID-19, residents who have not registered with the Village’s SO Alert emergency notification system are encouraged to do so at: http://www.southorange. org/610/SO-Alerts

A state hotline regarding COVID-19 is also currently available. Speak to a healthcare professional at 1-800-222-1222 or 1-800-962-1253. For general information, testing, & basic needs, dial 211 or text your zip code to 898-211. For alerts/updates, text NJCOVID to 898-211

If you are feeling stressed, anxious or depressed due to COVID-19, New Jersey has a Mental Health Helpline. Please call 877-294-HELP (4357) or visit their website for emotional support, guidance and mental health referrals as needed.

We are all in this together and we remind residents to practice patience and understanding as we continue to deal with this crisis.