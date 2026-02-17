Morris & Essex Train Diversions to Hoboken Start Tuesday, Feb. 17

As local residents return to work after Presidents’ Day weekend, they will dealing with weekday Midtown Direct trains being diverted to Hoboken, a situation that will continue through March 15 (weekend Midtown Direct trains will operate to/from Penn Station New York). Commuters can find adjusted train schedules at njtransit.com/portalcutover and updated jitney schedules for Maplewood and South Orange. The following updates are from Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca as of Feb. 16, 2026:

1) NJ Transit Customer Service Ambassadors will be a train station to assist passengers and answer commuting questions. I’ll also be at the Maplewood station on Tuesday morning, so say hello.

2) Resources from Port Authority – PATH

NEW! Accessible indoor navigation powered by GoodMaps allows customers to receive end-to-end travel assistance throughout Hoboken Station using the GoodMaps Mobile App.

RidePATH App: http://www.panynj.gov/RidePATH

PATHAlerts: http://www.panynj.gov/alerts

Social Media: http://www.twitter.com/PATHAlerts

3) Here’s the latest from Transit:

On Monday, February 16, rail service will operate on the Portal cutover weekend schedule with additional trains operating as listed in the Portal cutover weekend schedules.

Midtown Direct trains will begin diverting to Hoboken on Tuesday, February 17.

IMPORTANT MONTHLY PASS INFORMATION: For February & March, Midtown Direct customers traveling to/from Penn Station New York should purchase NJ TRANSIT monthly passes to/from Hoboken (via Newark Broad St.).

These passes will be valid for travel to/from Penn Station New York (PSNY) between 2/1-2/15 and 3/15-3/31. Between 2/15-3/15, while the cutover work is being conducted, these passes will be cross-honored for travel from Hoboken to New York on PATH, NY Waterway, and NJ TRANSIT Bus Service.

ONE-WAY TICKET CUSTOMERS: Between 2/1-2/15 and 3/15-3/31, Midtown Direct customers must purchase one-way tickets to/from Penn Station New York.

Between 2/15-3/15, while the work is being performed, Midtown Direct customers traveling to New York on weekdays should purchase one-way tickets to/from Hoboken. There, they will be cross-honored for travel on:

PATH (between Hoboken & 33rd St. Stations only)

NY Waterway ferry service (between Hoboken and Midtown / W. 39th St. only, including connecting service on any of the five NY Waterway bus routes operating from the Midtown ferry terminal.)

NJ TRANSIT’s 126 bus service between Hoboken and the PABT

Between 2/15-3/15, while the work is being performed, Midtown Direct customers traveling to New York on weekends must purchase one-way tickets to/from Penn Station New York.

Customers are encouraged to check schedules before traveling, allow extra time, and understand that cross-honored services may experience significant crowding and capacity limitations. Customers should work from home wherever possible and consider alternate travel options for essential trips. If you must travel, riding before 7am or after 9am on weekday mornings or before 4pm or after 7pm on weekday evenings is highly recommended.

Customers traveling to Hoboken with mobility needs should advise their train’s conductor in advance so appropriate accommodations can be made.

By purchasing NJ TRANSIT tickets to/from Hoboken and using PATH or NY Waterway ferry service, customers can realize a savings of up to 25% per trip based on their origin station.