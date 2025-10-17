South Orange Senior Citizens’ Advisory Hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’ Event Oct. 21

The South Orange Senior Citizens’ Advisory Committee will host a “Meet the Candidates” event at the Community Room of The Village Apartments on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

Committee chair Tonia Moore said the candidates for both the South ORange-Maplewood Board of Education and the South Orange Village Council will be in attendance. And although the slate for the Village Council — Bill Haskins, Patricia Canning and Hannah Zollman are running unopposed, “it’s a good chance to meet the people who will soon be on the Council.”

The six candidates vying for three school board seats are as follows:

Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan and Meredith Higgins — running on the “Listen, Learn, Lead” slate.

Daniel Caplan, Ashley Donahue and Ashwat Rishi, running on the “Progress, Partnership, Promise” slate.

The school board candidates have been at a couple of other forums this fall in the run up to the November 4 election. On October 13, the six candidates running for the Board of Education discussed a range of issues at a candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange and the Presidents Council of the PTAs/HSAs. And on October 6, they discussed issues of equity and integration the forum sponsored by the Community Coalition on Race.

The Village Apartments’ Community Room is located at 110 Vose Avenue in South Orange.