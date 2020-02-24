SOMA Two Towns For All Ages Hosts Veterans Benefits Workshop Friday, Feb. 28

From SOMA Two Towns for All Ages

Soma Two Towns for All Ages invites veterans, their spouses, families and dependents to a benefits workshop on Friday, February 28, 11am at the Maplewood Senior Center (106 Burnett Ave).

David Brimmer, from the US Department of Veteran Affairs Outreach Program and Social Work Service, will explain the range and scope of benefits for veterans of all ages, answer questions and help vets and their families connect to the benefits you have earned.

Navigating the process of benefits can be daunting – benefits differ depending on when and where a person served in the military, and during which conflict. Many veterans are entitled to benefits beyond health, vision care and dental, and can include home renovations to make your house more accessible, or services related to aging, legal aid and housing. The Veterans Outreach Program will explain how to access the services veterans are entitled to.

Veterans, their families and dependents are welcome.

Coffee & cookies will be served.

Need transportation? Call (973) 558-0863