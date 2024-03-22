‘Gabriel’s Daughter, The Life and Legacy of Clara Brown’ Documentary Airs on FOX SOUL

The following is a press release from Starfury Productions:

“Gabriel’s Daughter, The Life and Legacy of Clara Brown” was created by producer/director Sharon Shepard Levine, a South Orange resident, and opera singer Lori Brown Mirabal, a Maplewood resident, who played Clara Brown in the opera “Gabriel’s Daughter”.

The award-winning documentary, about about the real life freed slave Clara Brown who became an entrepreneur while looking for her long-lost daughter, premiered in February and will air again on March 23.

Producers Lori Brown Mirabal and Sharon Shepard Levine are thrilled to announce their award-winning documentary, “Gabriel’s Daughter, The Life and Legacy of Clara Brown,” premiered Sunday, February 25 on FOX SOUL and will air again on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 1 pm EST. The documentary reflects on the poignant exploration of the life and legacy of freed slave Clara Brown as depicted in the opera, Gabriel’s Daughter, which was performed to sold out audiences at the historic Central City Opera House, in 2003.

“Gabriel’s Daughter, The Life and Legacy of Clara Brown” delves deep into the heart of Clara’s journey looking for her long-lost daughter who was sold away from her at auction. Clara walked along-side a wagon-train as a laundress and cook from Kentucky to the gold mines of Colorado, settling in Central City, where she became an entrepreneur. The film sheds light on Clara’s remarkable resilience, unwavering determination, and the impact she left on those around her. Through intimate interviews, never-before-seen footage, and emotional reenactments, the documentary paints a vivid portrait of Clara’s struggles and triumphs.

International opera singer, Lori Brown Mirabal, completely embodies the role of Clara, and she shares her experience playing this role in the opera Gabriel’s Daughter. Sharon Shepard Levine, a seasoned producer and director with a keen eye for detail, skillfully weaves together the various elements of Clara’s story, creating a cinematic experience that is both powerful and poignant. Lead cast members include Roger Baker, author of Clara An Ex-Slave in Gold Rush Colorado; Henry Mollicone, Composer of Gabriel’s Daughter; Lisa Bryce, a soprano who played Eliza Jane & Eliza Brooks; Grammy-Award winning baritone, Kenneth Overton, who played Barney Ford; Matthew DeMarco, who played Colonel Chivington; and Hanne Ladefoged Dollase, a contralto who played Evaline.

“Gabriel’s Daughter has already garnered widespread acclaim, receiving accolades from audiences and critics alike. Its premiere on FOX SOUL marks a significant milestone for the film, bringing Clara’s story to a wider audience and ensuring that her legacy continues to shine brightly,” said Sharon Shepard Levine, co-producer, and director of the documentary.

“We are honored to share Clara’s story with the world,” said Lori Brown Mirabal, co-producer of the documentary. “Her journey is one of courage, strength, and resilience, and we hope that viewers will be inspired by her incredible spirit.”

Nubia DuVall Wilson, co-founder, Starfury Productions, “What an absolute thrill it’s been for the Starfury team to serve as the U.S. distributor for Gabriel’s Daughter, the Life and Legacy of Clara Brown. From our launch in November 2020, we’ve been on a mission to uplift underrepresented content creators, bringing impactful TV & film projects to audiences nationwide. Being able to champion the inspiring vision of co-producers Lori and Sharon by securing the documentary on FOX SOUL is a monumental achievement!”

The documentary has won a number of film festival awards, including 2024 Winner-Feature Doc Film Moondance International Film Festival; 2023 Best Documentary Feature in The Artists Forum Festival of The Moving Image; 2023 Official Selection in Wales International Film Festival; 2023 Best Realistic Film in Reale Film Festival-Bi-Monthly Awards; and 2023 Exceptional Merit Docs Without Borders International Film Festival.

Don’t miss the airing of “Gabriel’s Daughter, The Life and Legacy of Clara Brown” on FOX SOUL on Saturday, March 23 at 1 pm EST. FOX SOUL can be viewed on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Tubi, Xumo, iPhone, Android, Apple TV or on the web at foxsoul.tv. Visit the official website gabrielsdaughterdocumentary.com for more information.

About Gabriel’s Daughter, The Life and Legacy of Clara Brown

“Gabriel’s Daughter, The Life and Legacy of Clara Brown” is a historic documentary that tells the story of real-life African American pioneer, Clara Brown, through the lens of a world-premiere American opera, entitled “Gabriel’s Daughter.” Newly freed from enslavement, Clara walked along-side a wagon-train as a laundress and cook from Kentucky to the gold mines of Colorado. Settling in Central City, she became a successful entrepreneur, helped to populate the African American community, established, and funded several churches, which still exist today. Poignantly, Clara was seeking a treasure much more valuable than gold, she longed to find her only surviving daughter Eliza Jane, sold away from her at an auction. An award-winning ensemble helps recount Clara’s journey, as the film travels from a New Jersey recording studio, with opera highlight performances, to historic Colorado locations. Film is distributed by Starfury Productions. Learn more at gabrielsdaughterdocumentary.com.

About Lori Brown Mirabal

Lori Brown Mirabal is an award-winning performer, producer, entrepreneur and writer known for her exceptional storytelling and dedication to sharing powerful narratives with audiences around the world. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for authenticity, she brings stories to life in a way that resonates deeply with viewers.

About Sharon Shepard Levine

Sharon Shepard Levine is a seasoned producer with a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry. Her keen eye for detail and unparalleled creativity have earned her recognition and acclaim throughout her career. Sharon is committed to bringing important stories to the screen and making a positive impact through her work.

About Starfury Productions

Founded in November 2020, Starfury Productions carves pathways for underrepresented content creators by developing, packaging, pitching and distributing TV & Film projects with compelling content that entertains and contributes to social impact. Co-founders/Partners Guy Fortt, Naomi Pandolfi, and Nubia DuVall Wilson bring together their decades of industry experience to unleash powerful stories from diverse voices. Learn more at www.starfuryproductions.com.

About FOX SOUL

FOX SOUL aims to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue. Audience participation is central to our mission and we invite our viewers to interact with us wherever you watch — YouTube | Roku | Amazon Fire TV | Samsung TV+ | Tubi | Xumo | iPhone | Android | Apple TV or on the web at foxsoul.tv. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.