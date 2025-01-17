Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa To Host Valentine-Themed Pet Portrait Pop Up on Jan. 26 at Pet Wants SOMA

From Julia Maloof Verderosa:
Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa is partnering once again with the wonderful Pet Wants Soma for a special Valentine themed Pet Portrait Pop Up for one day only!
Sunday January 26 from 11am to 3pm
Pet Wants SOMA, 63 South Orange Avenue
Info & sign up here: https://bemyvalentine25.as.me/
or click on QR code in image:
Donation recipient is Rescue Haven Foundation: https://rescuehaven.org/
This local organization rescues, heals and homes animals in need.
All pets are welcome!
Free Parking in South Orange every Sunday! There is a covered parking garage just behind the shop. Easy access from Taylor Place off of Scotland Road or Vose Avenue.
Contact:
julia maloof verderosa
photographer
portraits.lifestyle.editoral
follow me @juliamaloofverderosaphoto