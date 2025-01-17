Arts & CultureSouth OrangeSponsored

Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa To Host Valentine-Themed Pet Portrait Pop Up on Jan. 26 at Pet Wants SOMA

by
written by Julia Maloof Verderosa
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Julia Maloof Verderosa:

Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa is partnering once again with the wonderful Pet Wants Soma for a special Valentine themed Pet Portrait Pop Up for one day only! 

Sunday January 26 from 11am to 3pm

Pet Wants SOMA, 63 South Orange Avenue

Info & sign up here: https://bemyvalentine25.as.me/

or click on QR code in image:

Download (PDF, 2.97MB)

Donation recipient is Rescue Haven Foundation: https://rescuehaven.org/

This local organization rescues, heals and homes animals in need.

All pets are welcome!

Free Parking in South Orange every Sunday! There is a covered parking garage just behind the shop. Easy access from Taylor Place off of Scotland Road or Vose Avenue.

Contact:

julia maloof verderosa

photographer

[email protected]

www.juliamaloofverderosa.com

portraits.lifestyle.editoral

follow me @juliamaloofverderosaphoto

Related Articles

GameChanger Opens Gym for the Over-40 Set in...

REPORT: SOMSD Settles Two Sexual Abuse Lawsuits for...

Maplewood Foundation Raises $47K at Celebration; Announces Goal...

South Orange Council Approves Emergency Appropriation for Baird...

South Orange to Monitor New Ordinance to See...

SOMA Fox Running Club Hosts Annual 1-Mile Race...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE