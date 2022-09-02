The Maplewood Glee Club is Looking For “Men Who Sing”

From The Maplewood Glee Club:

The group offers free September Open Sings for new members interested in exploring the club: no auditions, no pressure, just singing.

The Maplewood Glee Club announced the dates for its annual “September Open Sings” today, three nights of rehearsals in open-house setting with casual singing and mingling for potential new members. The Open Sings will take place on Mondays, September 12th, 19th and 26th, and the events are free starting at 7:45pm each evening at the DeHart Center located at 120 Burnett Avenue in Maplewood.

“We’re thrilled to welcome any potential new members to spend some time with our group and see if we might be a good fit,” said Josh Adler, President of the Maplewood Glee Club. “We love singing and anybody who loves singing. Refreshments will be served, and no previous experience is necessary – so ‘shower singers’ are welcome!”

The current roster of 40+ men sing a broad range of songs, including pop classics like “Happy Together,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Wonderful World” and “As Time Goes By,” as well as unexpected favorites like “Vive L’Amour,” “Shut Up And Dance,” “Time Warp,” and “Love Train.” Says Adler, “We sing songs that make us happy – everything from Benny Goodman to Broadway to the Beatles to Kool & the Gang.”

If weather permits, the Open Sings may take place outdoors on September 19th and 26th at a different venue, so interested singers are asked to SIGN-UP BY CLICKING HERE to be alerted to any changes in location.

Sponsored by Maplewood Recreation, the Maplewood Glee Club was formed in 1946 by local G.I.s returning from the war overseas who wanted to meet for fellowship and singing. Over 150 concerts later, the Club is more active than ever, with members from the SOMA area as well as from Orange, Newark, Westfield, Union, Montclair, Chatham and more. The Club performs annual holiday and spring concerts at St. Joseph’s Church in Maplewood, as well as for local events and organizations throughout Essex, Union, and Morris counties.

More information and sign-up information can be found here and at www.maplewoodgleeclub.com. Interested singers can explore the Glee Club’s musical repertoire and view past concerts through the Club’s YouTube Channel.