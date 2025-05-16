First Day of Train Engineers Strike — Mostly Quiet in Maplewood & South Orange

It was a fairly quiet morning at Maplewood and South Orange train stations on Friday, May 16 — the first day of a strike by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. It is the first strike by NJ Transit workers in 40 years.

With many local commuters either opting to take the day off or work from home due to the strike, a New Jersey Transit worker in a bright orange NJT branded T-shirt was directing commuters at the Maplewood train station to alternatives such as the Maplewood jitney, which was shuttling locals to the South Orange train station in order to catch the 107 bus.

The NJT worker said that a number of commuters had arrived at the station unaware of the strike. However, most seemed to have received the message, with parking at the station mostly empty.

Meanwhile traffic volume on local roads was high, as per usual.

Union representatives said they would be back at the negotiating table on Sunday, May 18.

