Breaking NewsMaplewoodSouth OrangeTransportation

First Day of Train Engineers Strike — Mostly Quiet in Maplewood & South Orange

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

It was a fairly quiet morning at Maplewood and South Orange train stations on Friday, May 16 — the first day of a strike by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. It is the first strike by NJ Transit workers in 40 years.

With many local commuters either opting to take the day off or work from home due to the strike, a New Jersey Transit worker in a bright orange NJT branded T-shirt was directing commuters at the Maplewood train station to alternatives such as the Maplewood jitney, which was shuttling locals to the South Orange train station in order to catch the 107 bus.

A quiet Maplewood train station on May 16, 2025.

Catching the bus at South Orange station. May 16, 2025. Photo by Laura Griffin.

The NJT worker said that a number of commuters had arrived at the station unaware of the strike. However, most seemed to have received the message, with parking at the station mostly empty.

A mostly empty transit parking lot at Maplewood train station. May 16, 2025. Photo by Mary Barr Mann.

Scads of available parking at the NJT parking lot in South Orange. May 16, 2025. Photo by Laura Griffin.

Meanwhile traffic volume on local roads was high, as per usual.

Union representatives said they would be back at the negotiating table on Sunday, May 18.

Read more about alternative routes and means of transportation here:

Updated: NJTransit Strike Begins—South Orange/Maplewood Seek Alternatives

 

Related Articles

Updated: NJTransit Strike Begins—South Orange/Maplewood Seek Alternatives

WATCH: Candidates Talk Affordability, Transportation, Movie Theater Development

Tira’s Cafe Opens in South Orange to Create...

South Orange Endorses 4th Round 10-Year Affordable Housing...

3 Candidates Vie for 2 Seats in 28th...

South Orange & Maplewood to Celebrate 2025 Lavender...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.