Business Spotlight: JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Opens on Valley St in South Orange

Valley Street in South Orange is welcoming a new storefront business in one of its newer buildings: JAG-ONE Physical Therapy at 320 Valley Street. We sent some questions to Ryan Skalka, the Clinical Director at the new JAG-ONE South Orange location, to tell us more about this new asset for the South Orange-Maplewood community:

Name, title and your business’s name: Ryan Skalka PT, DPT and I am the Clinical Director at JAG-ONE Physical Therapy in South Orange.

Where are you located in South Orange? We are conveniently located at 320 Valley Street in South Orange. We can be reached at 973-761-3020 or jagonept.com. We are located in a beautiful new building located a few blocks from Columbia High School. We look forward to building a relationship with the many businesses located along Valley Street and love our accessibility to allow for patients to be able to walk to the clinic conveniently and safely.

What do you do? What services do you offer? At JAG-ONE Physical Therapy we focus on individualized patient care. No two patients are alike, even if they suffer from the same diagnosis or had the same surgery completed. As a clinician, I make sure that I listen to each patient’s concerns and goals in which they wish to address and create a program based off those patient goals and desires. Over the years I have completed numerous certification courses in order to grow as a clinician. I am certified in the Graston Technique, Kinesio taping, Blood Flow Restriction Training, Functional Capacity Evaluations, and Titleist Performance Institute Level 1 Certified.

How long have you been in operation? We had our opening at the beginning of April and look forward to many years at this location and growing within the community.

What makes your business special? What separates JAG-ONE from other physical therapy offices is our in-network, care-first clinical model. As mentioned, we devise an individualized treatment plan based on each patient’s goals and needs and ensure access to our facility based on participating as an in-network provider with insurance companies. We offer great hours and are very flexible with meeting the needs of the patient. We also have the convenience of numerous offices through NJ, NY, and PA, making JAG-ONE a preferred physical therapy resource throughout the Tri-State Area. We offer specialty services in South Orange including Blood Flow Restriction and TPI. Our TPI program is great for individuals who may have hurt themselves while golfing, looking to return to the game safely following a surgery or injury, or just want to make adjustments in order to avoid risk of injury. The blood flow restriction therapy works well for those post-surgical patients, especially our young athletes from the local community as it allows us to strengthen at more efficient rates during those early portions of recovery.

Why are you excited to be in South Orange/Maplewood? Being conveniently located within the South Orange and Maplewood community is great for us at JAG-ONE because it affords us the opportunity to serve two great communities. In addition, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy has a long-standing partnership with Seton Hall University, and we are excited to bring our award-winning services to the great South Orange and Maplewood communities!