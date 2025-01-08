What Goes in Curbside Recycling in South Orange and Maplewood?

From Jessica Weitzman on behalf of the South Orange Environmental Commission:

We are fortunate to live in South Orange [and Maplewood, which shares a recycling contract with South Orange], where regular curbside recycling is available for some common plastics, glass, metal, and paper products. Here are some tips to ensure your materials are recycled in the best way possible!

GLASS, METAL, AND PLASTIC

Plastics labeled 1, 2, or 5 ONLY. Caps can be left on.

Glass bottles & jars with lids

Aluminum cans, pie tins, & catering trays

Steel/tin food cans

Gable-top cartons (e.g., juice & milk cartons)

Aseptic packaging (e.g., juice boxes)

PAPER AND CARDBOARD

Corrugated cardboard (flattened, no packing materials)

Boxboard (flattened cereal boxes, etc.)

Paper bags

Mail (including window envelopes)

Office paper

Newspapers & magazines

Corrugated brown pizza boxes (no grease, food, liner)

WHEN IN DOUBT, LEAVE IT OUT. It would be wonderful if we could recycle everything, but our providers only accept limited items. If our recycling stream is too polluted with other materials, it cannot be used. Fortunately, many additional items can be recycled directly at the South Orange Public Works. For more information, including holiday updates, other items to recycle at the Department of Public Works, and more see here.

South Orange Westside Curbside Recycling on Thursdays

Jan Feb Mar April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Plastic, glass, metal 9 23 6 20 6 20 3 17 1 15 29 12 26 10 24 7 21 4 18 2 16 30 13 27 11 25 Paper, Cardboard 2 16 30 13 27 13 27 10 24 8 22 5 19 3 17 31 14 28 11 25 9 23 6 20 4 18

South Orange Eastside Curbside Recycling on Fridays

Jan Feb Mar April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Plastic, Glass, metal 10 24 7 21 4 18 4 18 2 16 30 13 27 11 25 8 22 5 19 3 17 31 14 28 12 26 Paper, Cardboard 3 17 31 14 28 14 28 11 25 9 23 6 20 4 18 1 15 29 12 25 10 24 7 21 5 19

Download (PDF, 436KB)

Download (PDF, 2.19MB)