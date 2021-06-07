Maplewood Police Chief Asks Community for Help in Finding ‘Answers to Senseless Murder’ of Moussa Fofana

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul assured the community that police would provide a safe environment for election polling tomorrow at Clinton School and asked for help in finding the perpetrators of a shooting that left Columbia High School junior Moussa Fofana dead and another student injured on Sunday night.

“We will be providing extra police coverage at both Clinton School and CHS,” said DeVaul. “Residents should feel safe to vote tomorrow at Clinton School.”

DeVaul reported that a Maplewood Police detective has been assigned to work directly with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office on this investigation.

He also relayed that police chaplains have spoken with the victim’s family and are offering their support.

“The Mayor [Frank McGehee] and I are working closely with the district leaders to assess their needs and to be helpful and supportive as possible. The Police Department will meet with the school district leaders regularly to ensure their safety concerns are met and as much information is shared with them as possible.

“I ask our community to continue helping us find answers to this senseless murder. All tips and leads will be investigated to the fullest extent. Information can be accepted anonymously or through community leaders as well. Do not presume that the police department is already aware of any particular information. This is not the time to be silent if you have information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office

Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.