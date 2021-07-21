Mayor McGehee: Fofana Homicide & Hughes Street Shooting Investigations ‘Continuing & Active’

At the July 20 Maplewood Township committee meeting, Mayor Frank McGehee started the meeting with a personal address to township residents about an unsettling and difficult few weeks.

McGehee’s comments began by addressing public safety issues – particularly the homicide of 17-year-old Moussa Fofana, a gregarious and adored young Columbia High School student who was shot and killed at the Underhill Sports Complex on June 6. No arrests have been made as yet in the homicide.

“The Moussa Fofana investigation is continuing and active,” McGehee assured listeners. “The reward is now at $50,000 due in part to the generosity and commitment of our community. In addition, several community members canvassed our broader community this weekend and put up flyers raising awareness. Hawa [Fofana, Moussa’s mother] and I were also interviewed by a few media outlets to promote the reward and Justice for Moussa. Thank you to Mia, Elizabeth, Rhea [Beck}, John, Fred {Profeta] and countless others for their time, ongoing commitment and resources – all of which have been invaluable.”

McGehee continued, “The Hughes street shooting investigation is ongoing,” referring to an incident in which two young mean — ages 21 and 23 — were shot on July 9; both have survived but details of their condition have not been released. “The Township continues to collaborate with the residents of Hughes Street on a community-focused strategy. In addition, police directives after the shooting remain in effect. Finally, the township has reached out and connected with the property manager of the residence which was directly involved and we have the support of the owner to do what is necessary.”

“The common theme of these horrific events is access to guns,” added McGehee. “This is the root of this evil. I am a member of mayors against illegal guns and I’ve been an advocate for Moms Demand Action since my election to the township committee in 2016. And this is why assembly bill 2191 is so important so our state can have a funded Gun buyback program to get illegal guns off the street.”

