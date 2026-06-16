Maplewood Girls Lacrosse Club Opens Fall Program Registration and Announces Operational Shift to South Orange Recreation Department 

From SOMA Girls Lacrosse:

Beginning with fall programming, girls lacrosse in the South Orange-Maplewood community will operate as an official program of the South Orange Recreation Department under “SOMA Girls Lacrosse.” The change formalizes a long-standing community partnership and positions the program for broader access, lower costs, and long-term growth.

The Maplewood Girls Lacrosse Club (MGLC), which has run girls recreational lacrosse in the community for over 25 years, will transition its operational role to the Recreation Department and shift its own focus to booster activities supporting the program.

The partnership marks a major milestone for girls lacrosse in the SOMA community and reflects a shared commitment to expanding access, strengthening programming, and building long-term sustainability for the sport.

Fall Programming Opening for Registration on June 17, 2026.

The fall is focused on skills and is an ideal time to try the sport before committing to a season on a team. Through South Orange Recreation registration, you will see 3 options:

Fall Little Laxers (new day/time/season offering) for grades K-2

Free Trial Day (no equipment required) with sessions for grades 3-5 & grades 6-8 ● Fall Clinics & Scrimmages (new day/time) with sessions for grades 3-4, grades 5-6 & grades 7-8

Goalie Clinic for grades 3-8

New Summer Program Opening for Registration on June 17, 2026.

This summer we’ll be offering a small group weekly program. The emphasis over the summer will be about staying connected and having fun with a bit of lacrosse tricks, crafts and smiles built in.

What families can expect with the operational shift to SO Rec:

Already, programming is continuing without interruption. SOMA Girls Lacrosse will offer the same core programs families know from MGLC: spring recreational teams for grades 3–8, spring Little Laxers clinics for grades K–2, and fall clinics and scrimmages. Both Maplewood and South Orange families are served equally, and the new name reflects the program’s full SOMA footprint.

As part of South Orange Rec, the program gains:

Operational efficiencies to help reduce registration costs and improve program sustainability

Expanded marketing and visibility through official Recreation Department channels ● A stronger foundation for adding new programming as participation grows ● Improved accessibility for families across the community

Programming Committee

Soma Girls Lacrosse will now be organized by a programming committee working in partnership with the South Orange Recreation Department. To ensure continuity through the transition, the committee will initially include current members of the MGLC executive board.

2026/2027 Committee Members:

Ron Charles, Dani Geraci, David Hill, Kathy Livingston & Jess Bateman as the MGLC Executive Board, as well as Lauren Anania, Lillian Harris, Allison Kim Lord, Katy Ostrander & Chris Visco.

MGLC’s new role

MGLC will continue as a non-profit booster organization supporting girls lacrosse in SOMA. Booster efforts will focus on improving access, increasing the program’s visibility, and supporting quality through fundraising and community engagement.

“This is the right next step for girls lacrosse in our community,” said Dani Geraci, Vice President of MGLC. “It gives the sport a stronger institutional home and opens the door to more growth.” Matt Gray, Director of the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs, added, “We’re proud to welcome girls lacrosse into the Recreation Department. The program has built something special, and we’re committed to helping it grow.”

About Maplewood Girls Lacrosse Club

Maplewood Girls Lacrosse Club is a registered 501(c)3 that provides recreational lacrosse opportunities for girls in the South Orange and Maplewood communities, fostering skill development, teamwork, confidence, and a lifelong love of the game.

About South Orange Recreation

The mission of the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs is to enhance the quality of life in South Orange, by providing a well-rounded program of leisure time activities for community residents of all ages and interests.