5 Candidates Apply to Fill South Orange-Maplewood BOE Vacant Seat; Appointment to be Made July 12

From South Orange & Maplewood School District:

The South Orange & Maplewood School District’s Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Meeting tonight, Monday, July 12, 2021, at 6:30 pm to interview five candidates and appoint a member to fill the vacant Board position that was left open due to the resignation of a board member at the end of May 2021.

Five community members submitted materials which included a letter of interest, resume and other supporting documents, by the July 7 deadline, to be considered for appointment. The five candidates are:

Anthony Mazzocchi

Chris Sabin

Qawi Telesford

Arun Vadlamani

Kaitlin Wittleder

All applicants will be provided the opportunity to make a five-minute statement that elaborates on the letter and resume; reasons for wanting to serve, qualifications, and areas of priority. The Board will follow-up with any questions. After all statements and questions are concluded, the Board will adjourn to executive session to deliberate. After returning from executive session, the Board will make nominations to fill the position and then vote to appoint one of the candidates. The candidate with a majority vote of the remaining members of the Board will immediately take the oath of office and be seated. The process for filling a vacancy differs from a typical school board election. The person appointed by the Board will become a full member of the Board and serve in that position until the next reorganization meeting in January 2022.

Tonight’s meeting will be hybrid, and will take place in person in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ, as well as using the online video conference platform, which will include hearing of individuals and delegations, to interview candidates for the vacant Board member position. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are recommended in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH.

Information including the agenda and ways to join tonight’s BOE meeting can be found here.