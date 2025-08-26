Caregiver Survey: SOMSD Needs to Improve Support for Mental Health and Wellbeing

The results of the South Orange School District’s survey of parents and caregivers, show that a many don’t think the District is doing enough to support student mental health and wellbeing.

The findings were part of a “caregiver experience survey,” conducted with students in Seton Hall University’s Market Research Center, which also highlighted other areas where parents and caregivers feel the District needs improvement, including transparency, communication, budget allocation and special education.

“As we reflect on the current perceptions of our District among parents and caregivers, we really want to emphasize that our collective efforts are not just about meeting benchmarks,” District Communications Director Eshaya Draper told the Board of Education last week, prior to the Board’s retreat. “They are about fostering an environment where every student can thrive, every educator feels empowered and every community member feels connected to our shared mission.”

As a result of the feedback from the survey, Draper said, the District is working to enhance its communication channels to be “more proactive and informative” and is “crucially increasing our focus and resources on student mental health, emotional wellbeing and special education support.”

The survey had responses from 454 parents and caregivers, and the results provided “valuable feedback” that will guide the District’s strategic improvements, he said.

Draper said that the majority of parents feel the District communicates urgent updates in a timely matter, but there is a “significant perception” that it’s not always easy to find important information. Parents and caregivers also say they would like more focused communication such as weekly or monthly newsletters via email, text or even in print for those who don’t have access to the internet.

“Equally important was the feedback that we received regarding student wellbeing and support. Our research indicates that a notable percentage of caregivers feel SOMSD did not adequately support students’ mental health and emotional wellbeing, and that there aren’t enough social workers, counselors, or mental health resources available,” Draper said.

“Furthermore, concerns were raised about safety, inclusivity and bullying prevention, particularly at Columbia High School,” Draper said. “This highlights a critical area where we must double down on our efforts to ensure every student feels safe, supported and has access to resources that they need.”

The survey also showed that parents believe teacher salaries, school facilities and student support deserve more funding. It also showed that a “significant majority” of caregivers do not understand how the budget is allocated — underscoring the need for better communication, he said.

Draper said, based on the findings the District has several recommendations, including:

Communicate with caregivers at least on a weekly basis, and constantly include contacts so that people can reach out.

Respond to emails in a more timely manner and “continue letting parents’ opinions be heard.”

Include more insight on information and decisions that the district makes before, during and after.

Continue conducting town halls and other virtual learning events, including in-person community conversations around the District.

Draper applauded the work of the Seton Hall students who helped conduct the survey and present the information to District administrators, saying “it was a powerful affirmation of what we can achieve when we work together with a shared purpose, listening to the voices of the parents in our community.”

The results of the survey were originally to be presented at the Board’s August 28 meeting, but Board President Nubia DuVall Wilson asked that they be presented to Board members prior to their retreat, because the findings could help the board as it forms its goals for its upcoming year and as they begin to work on a strategic plan.

“I’m both encouraged and energized that Superintendent [Jason] Bing shares this enthusiasm for charting a long-term vision for our District,” DuVall Wilson said. “One that will be guided not only by our board and administration, but also by the voices of our community members and key stakeholders.”