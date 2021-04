From the CHS Pop-Up Shop:

Date/Time:

Friday 4/30, 12:30pm – 5pm

Saturday 5/1, 10:30am – 1pm

Location: CHS A wing & the art gallery

ALL genders welcome:

Dresses, long and short (sizes 0-24)

Tuxes, suits, shirts, and ties

Shoes, jewelry, purses, and more!

Plus FREE ALTERATIONS! Stop in and check it out!