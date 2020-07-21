COVID-19 Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange Sports

Return to Play: CHS Athletics Department Issues Guidelines, Protocols for Fall Sports

By access_timeJul-21-2020

Following Principal Frank Sanchez’s letter last week, Interim Athletics Director Ken Mullen issued a more detailed description of how Columbia High School student athletes can participate in sports this school year.

Some of the major action items are:

  • Rising 9th-12th grader planning to participate in summer workouts (August 3-28) with their Columbia High School affiliated sports team will need to submit a new Health Form to the school by July 29th.
  • Rising 9th graders and all upper class members who did not participate in sports during the 2019-2020 school year need a doctor signed physical form turned in by September 4.
  • Among other requirements, athletes will be required to wear masks, and be present 20 minutes before the start of practice for a temperature checks.

For more details, see below:

Download (PDF, 275KB)

Other Stories

  • Return to Play: CHS Athletics Department Issues Guidelines, Protocols for Fall Sports
  • Murphy: NJ Students May Choose to Return to School or Continue Remote Learning in Fall
  • Essex County Expands Satellite Sites for Coronavirus Testing
  • July 20: Essex County Reports 19,190 (+9) Cases of COVID-19, 1,854 (+20) Deaths