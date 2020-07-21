Return to Play: CHS Athletics Department Issues Guidelines, Protocols for Fall Sports

Following Principal Frank Sanchez’s letter last week, Interim Athletics Director Ken Mullen issued a more detailed description of how Columbia High School student athletes can participate in sports this school year.

Some of the major action items are:

Rising 9 th -12 th grader planning to participate in summer workouts (August 3-28) with their Columbia High School affiliated sports team will need to submit a new Health Form to the school by July 29 th .

For more details, see below:

Download (PDF, 275KB)