SOMSD Supt. Taylor’s Statement on the Moussa Fofana Investigation Update

From SOMSD:

Dear SOMSD Community,

Over the weekend we received news from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maplewood Township Police Department that an arrest has been made in connection to the tragic death of Moussa Fofana.

As a District, our hearts are still heavy at the loss of a young man’s life cut far too short, it is unimaginable that we would lose one of our very own to such a senseless act of violence. However, today, we also breathe a sigh of relief that a break has been made in the case and that the Fofana family is able to begin the process of healing and to see that justice is achieved for Moussa. While there is no solace equal to the loss of one’s child, we pray and hope that this conclusion will bring comfort and perhaps some closure for the Fofana’s family, friends and loved ones.

We thank the South Orange & Maplewood community, our District staff, students and families, township officials, former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta, and the Board of Education for their support and rallying cry, on behalf of the Fofana family. While the investigation is still ongoing, we want to take the time to thank all law enforcement involved for their hard work in diligently managing this case to ensure that the alleged perpetrator of this heinous crime was apprehended.

In particular, we specifically thank and acknowledge the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force led by Ted Stephens and his team with assistance from the Maplewood Police Department led by Chief DeVaul and his team, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department under the direction of Sheriff Armando Fontoura, the FBI under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch, Jr. and the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the leadership of Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig for their support and commitment to see that justice is served for Moussa.

Educationally yours,

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor

Superintendent of Schools