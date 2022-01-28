South Orange-Maplewood Cancels After-School/Weekend Activities But Not Sports

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Dear SOMSD Community,

As per the Governor’s recently announced state of emergency (this is due to the impending snowstorm) all after-school club activities and events for today, Friday, January 28th as well as all weekend activities are canceled. For upcoming CHS sports-related events, a separate update and communication will be sent from Principal Sanchez and Athletic Director Mullen to the CHS community shortly. Be safe and well.

Please note the YMCA is not considered an after-school District activity and they will communicate any changes or updates to their parents directly.

South Orange & Maplewood School District