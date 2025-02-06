South Orange-Maplewood & Millburn Schools Announce Delayed Openings Feb. 6

The Millburn Public Schools and South Orange-Maplewood School District have announced delayed openings for Thursday, Feb. 6 due to forecasts predicting an ice storm.

Read the notifications below.

From SOMSD:

February 5, 2025

Good afternoon South Orange & Maplewood families and staff,

SOMSD will have a 2-hour delayed opening on Thursday, February 6th. We will continue to monitor the impending storm. If there is a need for a complete closure, a notification will be sent out early tomorrow morning. Please district website for updates.

Have a good evening and stay safe.Regards,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools

From Millburn Township Public Schools:

Delayed Opening Tomorrow with Possibility of Closure

Good evening, this is a message from the Millburn Township Public Schools. Millburn Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening on Thursday, February 6 for all students and staff due to the predicted snow and icy conditions in the early morning.

Schools will open two hours later than normal. If snow accumulations or icy conditions exceed expectations overnight, a decision to close schools could be made in the early morning hours. We will plan to contact the school community in the early morning if there is a change in the schedule from a delayed opening to a school closing.

For a delayed opening, buses will pick up 2 hours later than their usual time.