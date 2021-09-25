Moussa Fofana Remembered Beside Senior Columbia High Soccer Teammates With Banner

Moussa Fofana, then a Columbia High School junior, was tragically shot and killed at Underhill Sports Complex the night of June 6.

But those who knew and loved him continue to remember and honor him.

Moussa’s time playing soccer on the field at Underhill was a highlight of his life, second only to his love for his family.

Moussa who was a member of the Class of 2022, would have been a senior this year. Members of his Columbia High School family included Moussa with his classmates with a banner placed alongside all the seniors this week on the fence on Burr Road at Garfield Place outside Underhill.

Yasmeen Anderson, who photographs seniors for the sports banners, is responsible for the tribute, searching far and wide for a photo of Moussa to use. When she found none that worked for the format, she sought help finding an artist. She reported to fellow CHS parents, “Moussa’s banner is up among his teammates at Underhill! I am so thrilled with how it came out. I am so deeply thankful to artist Hayden Grossman of Millburn who lent his talent to create this beautiful image of Moussa. And thankful to my photographer friend Erica Moffitt for making the connection.”

Moussa’s mother Hawa Fofana will receive the banner when it comes down after the season.