Government Maplewood

Facing Certain Defeat, Developer Withdraws 40-Unit Springfield Avenue Project Site Plan

By Mary Barr Mann access_timeMar-09-2021

It’s back to the drawing board for a proposed development at Springfield Avenue and Wellesley Street in Maplewood. The Planning Board was on the verge of voting against the site plan for a 40-unit mixed use project at 1722 Springfield Avenue on March 9, when the developer decided to withdraw . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

  • Facing Certain Defeat, Developer Withdraws 40-Unit Springfield Avenue Project Site Plan
  • March 8: Essex County Reports 69,343 (+189) Cases of COVID-19, 2,430 Deaths
  • Maplewood Democratic Committee Endorses Jamaine Cripe & Nancy Adams for Township Committee
  • Conversations About Policing Bring About South Orange's 'Community Care & Justice' Program