Maplewood to Prioritize Zoning Revisions, Historic Preservation and More as Part of Master Plan

Maplewood Township’s Master Plan is in full swing, with a steering committee discussing numerous aspects of the 166-page document adopted by the town’s Planning Board in August of 2023.

“We will be reporting regularly to the committee on entrepreneurship and economic development,” said TC member Dean Dafis at Tuesday’s meeting. “And of course, I will be reporting back here as we make policy decisions officially to implement any of the recommendations.”

Top priorities, Dafis said, include:

In Land Use & Zoning

Proposed revisions in zoning to include among other things, required architectural features to break up building bulk (i.e. explicitly requiring eaves) and revisions in density (i.e. in setbacks and or floor area ratio)

Enact targeted regulations to support historic preservation efforts such as with a demolition ordinance which may apply to both residential and commercial construction; what percentage of removal of the building or home would qualify as a demo, if Historic Preservation gets to opine on the construction, how much time do they get to review it, what would be the criteria or parameters of their review, how will the homeowners or owner’s due process rights be preserved, would there be any exceptions to this, will we be able to strike a thoughtful balance between preservation and commercial viability or economic development

Dafis said the town was already working on those issues and further developing them in the Code Committee, “so it made sense for us to dovetail on that existing work.”

Town-wide circulation and mobility

“We are exploring developing a new Circulation Element with a focus on bike and pedestrian mobility with a Vision Zero and Complete Streets approach,” Dafis said. “We’re already budgeting for Safe Routes to School grant funding, having conversations about updating our 2010 bikeway network, engaged in various traffic calming studies throughout town [and] safe and complete streets,” items he said TC members frequently hear about from the public.

Economic development

Dafis said the township was exploring several recommendations related to revising permitted uses in business zones, including expanding the PRB and broadening the CI (Commercial and Industrial) and SLI (Special Light Industrial) districts to encourage entrepreneurship and small business start ups. Establishing an administrative zoning review that is less burdensome on entrepreneurship in change of use applications from permitted use to permitted use.

See the full plan here:

Download (PDF, 13.75MB)

See Dafis’s full report here, beginning at the 58:00 mark: