Maplewood & South Orange Mayors Decry Arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at ICE Facility

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested earlier today at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark. Per The New York Times, New Jersey interim U.S. attorney Alina Habba said Baraka “committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center.” Baraka has been protesting at the site and requesting access to the facility which the city officials said is “in violation of city laws because it had failed to obtain required permits or a valid certificate of occupancy.”

In a joint statement, Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum wrote that they “stand in firm and unapologetic solidarity with Mayor Ras Baraka, Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, Rob Menendez, and the courageous activists and city officials of Newark. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unjust, politically motivated arrest of Mayor Baraka by federal authorities.”

The statement continues:

“Mayor Baraka was exercising his constitutional right to protest the inhumane and unlawful conditions at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility. He was also fulfilling his legal duties as Mayor—working alongside city officials to issue summonses to the GEO Group, which has obstructed access to municipal inspectors. His arrest is a blatant abuse of power and a direct assault on civil liberties.

“That federal agents who chose to detain an elected mayor during a peaceful protest in the presence of sitting members of Congress reveals a disturbing erosion of democratic norms and a disregard for local governance. We join other elected officials and activists in demanding Mayor Baraka’s immediate release and insist that federal agencies respect state and local authority.

“We urge the residents of Maplewood, South Orange, and all of New Jersey to speak out, stay engaged, and stand united in the fight for justice, dignity, and human rights.”