Village Hall Restaurant to Reopen as Felina Steak South Orange on Feb. 26

Village Hall Restaurant in South Orange is temporarily shuttered and will be reopening on Feb. 26 as the rebranded Felina Steak South Orange.

The restaurant and building will continue to be owned and operated by Landmark Hospitality Group.

“First and foremost, we want to thank all of our guests since day one,” read a Feb. 18 post on the new Felina Steak South Orange Facebook page. “Thank you for embracing us into this wonderful, tight-knit community.”

“You may have recognized that the space has gone dark for a couple of days and that is because of a very exciting revamp,” the post continued. “We will be reopening to the public Wednesday, February 26th. Moving forward we will be open Tuesday – Saturday, lunch and dinner, and brunch and dinner on Sundays. Felina Steak South Orange is the latest chapter in the @felinarestaurants story, extending the award-winning legacy of Felina Ridgewood, Felina Summit, and Felina Steak Jersey City.”

The post promised “bold flavors, impeccable hospitality, craft cocktails, and familiar Italian American cuisine … in a dynamic setting.”

Additionally, “The beer garden will now be revamped into our signature La Terrazza Bar.”

Read the post here:

Landmark Hospitality invested millions of dollars in the renovation and historic preservation of Village Hall, after purchasing it from the Village of South Orange, which used the building as the seat of municipal government and, originally, as a firehouse.

Upon Village Hall Restaurant and Beer Garden’s opening in November 2022, Joanne Douds of the South Orange Historic and Preservation Society, wrote, “Last night was a testament to what is possible to repurpose a Historic Landmark. South Orange’s history runs deep. We thank you and welcome you for the respectful care and beauty you have brought to our Village. Your venue will bring much joy to many generations of people. We are ever grateful!”

The rebranding comes as South Orange Downtown is welcoming numerous new small businesses while seeking to fill two major vacancies at the former Osteria Del Corso and The Fox & Falcon spaces.

