South Orange-Maplewood BOE Filing Deadline is Monday, July 27; So Far, No Candidates Have Filed

The deadline to file to run in the November 3, 2020 election for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education is Monday, July 27 at 4 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, no candidates had filed, according to County Clerk Christopher J. Durkin.

Candidates must obtain at least 10 signatures on their petition. Petitions and forms must be submitted at the Essex County Clerks’s Office in Newark, or remotely (see this link). See more information in the PDF below.

Find a link to petitions here and at the end of this article.

Download (PDF, 1.67MB)

There are three seats up for election of the nine total Board of Education seats. Board members Elizabeth Baker, Tony Mazzocchi and Robin Baker’s terms expire this year.

Mazzocchi told Village Green in April he is not running again. We have reached out to Elizabeth Baker and Robin Baker and have not yet received a response.