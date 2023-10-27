Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: 2023 BOE Candidates on the Long Range Facilities Plan

Five community members are running for three seats on the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education this year.

The election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony (Tony) Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7.

As we have done for past BOE elections, Village Green put together four questions for candidates on different topics of interest in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. We suggested that candidates keep answers no shorter than 150 words and no longer than 400, and that candidates answer individually as opposed to as a ticket (those were suggestions and not requirements.)

We are publishing each response in full, and unedited.

The questions were about:

Busing and transportation The Fergus report and deleveling The Intentional Integration Initiative (III) and an SES-neutral (social and economic status) transfer portal The management of the Long-Range Facilities Plan.

Here are the candidates’ responses to the question about the Long Range Facilities Plan. We published responses to busing and transportation here, the Fergus Report and deleveling here and the III/SES transfer portal here.

Read coverage of the LRFP here.

Read all of Village Green’s election coverage here.

LONG RANGE FACILITIES PLAN

The generational $160M Long Range Facilities Plan has seen great progress, but also has been met with some delays and is experiencing a shortfall for the middle school projects. Do you feel that all of the problems have been due to the pandemic and inflation? What would you do to ensure proper management of the continuation and completion of the LRFP? Do you think it needs any adjustments?

Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer:

We have beautiful new additions to many of our school buildings, but the old buildings are still falling apart, as our teachers from SOMEA reminded us at this most recent board meeting. We need to finish the middle school projects within the Long Range Facilities Project by finding or securing the funding to make up for overages.

There’s no question that the entire landscape of construction and related costs has changed as a result of the worldwide impact on supply chains and labor since the Covid pandemic. We are far from alone in discovering that budgets for construction are not going as far as they were expected to. However we also want to closely evaluate the sufficiency of our business office in its ability to supervise and guide this work. Given the chronic struggles we have with district operations, it is crucial we are adequately staffing that office to provide oversight, especially with a massive project like the LRFP.

However we cannot stop there. Our district still has approximately $200 million in repairs from decades of deferred maintenance. We must evaluate and create a plan for how to raise money to address the remaining massive punch list of repairs. Nothing about this problem is new or surprising. Boards of Education for years have known about this and have not taken the steps necessary to address them. Rather, the board and district have ignored this problem for decades, which has gotten us where we are now. We can’t keep ignoring it.

Jeffrey Bennett:

I believe it’s necessary for us to ask the [Board of School Estimate] for additional money to complete the middle school renovation & repair projects. If the middle school projects were expansions it might be possible to scale them back due to enrollment loss, but since they are improvements to our existing space, they remain essential.

There has been a global surge in construction costs and Dr. Taylor is not responsible for cost overruns, nor the Covid-related delays in state construction approval. There have been a few change orders, but that is normal. By and large, the cost overruns are beyond anyone’s control in the SOMSD.

The mistake the Superintendent, the Business Administrator, and BOE made with the LRFP was not to reevaluate it in 2021 and 2022 when our enrollment crashed to only 6,500 students, compared to the 7,483 students we were expected to have by 2023-24. Although one could expect a partial post-Covid rebound, since SOMA births have fallen by up to 200 babies a year, our enrollment rebound will not take us back to 7,000 students, let alone 7,483. This was a missed opportunity to move funds over to middle school projects or shift some proposals to create dedicated artspace.

Changing the remaining LRFP at this point is not prudent, but we do need to make decisions about how to utilize our expanded facilities.

One use of the new space is setting up programs for children with more serious special needs who currently are in Out-Of-District placement. In 2023-24 there are 154 SOMA students in OOD placement, which is a very high percentage. If we created in-district programs for these kids with special needs we could spare them long bus rides to distant schools and provide a feeling of community which OOD families can’t easily find. We would save money on transportation and, if the programs are open to kids in other districts, generate some income.

Working with the YMCA, we can also use our additional space to provide more aftercare and earlycare seats.

Another use of the new facilities is to offer more PreK in the elementary schools. This would be beneficial because it would offer even more continuity to students and likely save us transportation money because the PreK kids could share busses with K-5 kids.

However, I would do this carefully. I would consult principals about school spaces that would be shared. I would be aware of the contracted PreK’s past investments in their schools and not financially undermine them. Since contracted PreKs are small businesses, often owned by minority women, or they are owned by non-profits, I would want us to be sensitive to these operations’ viability, as long as their educational quality is high.

Yet another way to utilize our expanded facilities in an era of low enrollment is to join NJ’s “Interdistrict Choice” program, if the program is ever unfrozen. Under Interdistrict Choice, the state pays tuition for students from other districts to attend public school somewhere else. Anecdotally, many of the students are the children of staff in the receiving district. Although the state put a freeze on Interdistrict Choice expansion a decade ago, if the program is unlocked, the state payment would be $17,000-$18,000 per student.

Tony Mazzocchi:

This is honestly a challenging question to answer fully from “the outside” in regards to issues beyond inflation and pandemic related challenges, but considering all of the balls that have been dropped in other areas of managing the district, it’s hard to believe this has been executed flawlessly thus far. I am very disappointed to see that communication wasn’t consistent enough over time to see shortfalls like this coming a mile away.

I would like to see where our Capital Reserve fund balance sits (knowing it won’t cover all of the middle school shortfall) in order to fund some of the projects in the bond over the original approved amounts in regards to the middle school projects (and what the law allows in that regard) before we ever go back to BOSE for anything, as I mentioned above with transportation. We need to look for every way to scale costs down before we ask for money again – this is about trust and proving competence.

When I was on FFT [Finance, Facilities and Technology Committee] at the onset of the LRFP, we had multiple meetings with detailed accounting of the projects which included base contract amounts, contingency plans, bond costs, advertising fees, etc. For the size of this project and under these current circumstances, accounts need to be reconciled monthly and reported to the board and the community in order to show everyone that decisions are being made the right way and public trust is cultivated. I would like to see the remaining projects currently funded by the bond to determine if they could be scaled back to save money while still getting the work done (for instance, do we need the most expensive slate, or are shingles more prudent at this point – that sort of exercise).

Until we are able to secure a more diligent operational leader, I would recommend the district hire a fiscal specialist that specifically monitors construction finances in order to effectively manage and communicate these things until the projects are completed. We can’t afford to wait for quarterly reports or end-of-year audits anymore.

The LRFP, by finance regulation, must be updated at least every five years and approved by the BOE via resolution. That time is approaching quickly, so that’s a crucial opportunity for everyone to huddle with our architect and get on the same page – I would be eager to be part of that conversation as a member of the BOE again.