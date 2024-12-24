In Memoriam: Those We Lost in South Orange-Maplewood in 2024

We pause to remember those who made their final departures from our South Orange and Maplewood community this year. They all made indelible marks upon our community and took pieces of our hearts with them.
If you know of anyone we should add to this memorial, please email us at VillageGreenNJ@gmail.com.
Melanie Troncone, 47, ‘Fierce Friend,’ Proud Mom, Selfless Volunteer & Mentor
Willie Joyce Howard, Beloved Mother of Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe
South Orange Mayor Posts Loving Tribute to Her Halmeoni (할머니)
Jerry Ford, Who Led South Orange-Maplewood Schools Transportation, Dies Following Accident
South Orange Mourns Patricia ‘Pat’ Bell—Pioneering Business Woman, Champion of Mental Health & The Arts
Anne Nye, 91, Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Woman of Faith
Edith Oxfeld, 104, Peace Activist & Long-Time South Orange Resident
Obituary: Randi Ehrich Feno, Mother, Wife, Maplewood Native, Dies at 72
Sister Ann Infanger—Maplewood Native, Groundbreaking Genetics Researcher, Educator & Woman of Faith
Francine Varon, 78, ‘Never Shied Away From Fighting for What’s Right’
Congressman Donald Payne, Jr., 65, Leaves a ‘Legacy of Service’
Crawford ‘Ed’ Sabin, 93, Pillar of His Family & Community
John Overall, 77, Unofficial South Orange Historian & Friend to Many
Peter Shapiro, 71, Remembered as Groundbreaking Political Reformer & Friend
Martin L. Greenberg, 92 — State Senator, Judge & Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather