In Memoriam: Those We Lost in South Orange-Maplewood in 2024

The Village Green
We pause to remember those who made their final departures from our South Orange and Maplewood community this year. They all made indelible marks upon our community and took pieces of our hearts with them.

If you know of anyone we should add to this memorial, please email us at VillageGreenNJ@gmail.com.

Melanie Troncone

Melanie Troncone, 47, ‘Fierce Friend,’ Proud Mom, Selfless Volunteer & Mentor

Willie Joyce Brown

Willie Joyce Howard, Beloved Mother of Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe

South Orange Mayor Posts Loving Tribute to Her Halmeoni (할머니)

Jerry Ford, Who Led South Orange-Maplewood Schools Transportation, Dies Following Accident

Patricia A. “Pat” Bell

South Orange Mourns Patricia ‘Pat’ Bell—Pioneering Business Woman, Champion of Mental Health & The Arts

Anne Nye, 91, Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Woman of Faith

Edith Oxfeld, 104, Peace Activist & Long-Time South Orange Resident

Obituary: Randi Ehrich Feno, Mother, Wife, Maplewood Native, Dies at 72

Sister Ann Infanger

Sister Ann Infanger—Maplewood Native, Groundbreaking Genetics Researcher, Educator & Woman of Faith

Francine Varon, 78, ‘Never Shied Away From Fighting for What’s Right’

Donald Payne Jr. (Photography by Matt Peyton Photography)

Congressman Donald Payne, Jr., 65, Leaves a ‘Legacy of Service’

Crawford “Ed” Sabin

Crawford ‘Ed’ Sabin, 93, Pillar of His Family & Community

John Overall, 77, Unofficial South Orange Historian & Friend to Many

Peter Shapiro

Peter Shapiro, 71, Remembered as Groundbreaking Political Reformer & Friend

Martin L. Greenberg

Martin L. Greenberg, 92 — State Senator, Judge & Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather

