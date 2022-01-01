Top South Orange-Maplewood Stories of 2021

There is no denying that 2021 was a year that tested South Orange and Maplewood’s strength even almost beyond the difficulties of 2020. The ongoing pandemic, the ravages of Tropical Storm Ida, the murder of Columbia High School student Moussa Fofana, all pushed the community to its limits of suffering. The school district struggled to reopen for in-person learning early in the year, and various other incidents rocked the district. But moments of compassion, rebuilding and even levity intervened.

Many other stories not in the top 20 by site traffic also gripped our towns. And Village Green is committed to continuing to cover stories that don’t always yield the highest “clicks” — including curriculum and policy issues at the South Orange-Maplewood School District, election coverage, the fire department merger, reimagining policing, environmental issues, historic preservation, construction development, demographic trends, community organizing (our cover photo for this story comes from a vigil to Stop Asian Hate), and stories highlighting the personal stories and triumphs of our remarkable local residents.

The top 2021 stories by site traffic on Village Green, in descending order:

We would also like to mention that “Support Village Green,” was a top landing page for 2021. Through the generous support of the community subscribers and local advertisers, we were able to grow and prosper during an ongoing pandemic and continue to hire and pay our contributors and vendors.

Thanks to your support, Village Green looks forward to continuing our in-depth, journalistic and humane coverage of South Orange-Maplewood in 2022 and beyond.