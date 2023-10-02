Students participate in 13-year-old tradition to take a stand against bullying.
Latest Posts
-
-
MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeTowns
As More Students of Color Enroll in AP Classes at CHS, Focus Turns to Supporting Them
“As we continue to increase enrollment for Black and Latinx students we need to simultaneously ramp up our efforts to understand what they’re experiencing from a social emotional standpoint in those classes,” said BOE member Courtney Winkfield.
-
Updating the Maplewood garage is key for NJ Transit to move ahead with an electric bus pilot program planned for 2026.
-
Download the Sept. 18 slide presentation, full final report, settlement agreement & list of 23 requirements here.
-
Arts & CultureMaplewoodSouth Orange
1st Annual MapSo Family Follies Promises Old-Timey Talent & Quirky Fun
“The Follies touches on exactly what I love about our community: boundless talent and a deep appreciation for whimsical nostalgia.”—Maplewood Arts & Culture Director Sally Unsworth
-
MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports
After Fight Breaks Out at CHS-Irvington Football Game, District Considers Changes
Principal says “tense rivalry” between the two teams led to the fight, which he says was started by some students from the opposing team.
-
Potential for “considerable flooding”, downed power lines.
-
MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange
South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Votes to Create ‘Fergus Implementation Committee’
The committee will ensure the District implements 23 initiatives by August 2026 as part of its adherence to the BPW Settlement. Board member Vadlamani was the sole “no” vote.
-
MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeTransportation
‘Disgusting’ – Parent Blasts BOE Member Who Called Busing ‘A Success Story’
Want to know what is happening in your community? WE MAKE IT EASY! Try…
-
GovernmentMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange
Meet the New South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Student Reps
Two juniors, Gwyneth Brown & Asa Glassman, begin their one-year terms.