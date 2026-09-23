”They were using their full names and addresses, telling them to go back inside, not to bother. It was clear that it was being done to intimidate or suppress the community from being out and being responsive.”
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From Maplewood Township: Maplewood’s biannual Shred It Day is an opportunity for Maplewood residents to shred any personal paper items such as legal documents, private records, personal files, books, etc. …
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CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange
NJ Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema to Host MVC Mobile ID Unit in Maplewood on Oct. 2
Looking to update your license to a Real ID and meet your Assemblyman? Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema has you covered. Onyema will host a Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit on October …
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Arts & CultureSponsored
American Theater Group to Present East Coast Premiere of Destroying David as 2026-27 Season Opener
Performances at Union Arts Center in Union and Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge; Talkback panel discussion with The Newark Museum of Art planned for Oct. 16th
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Arts & CultureSouth OrangeSponsored
SOPAC Welcomes Two New and Three Returning Board Members For Its 21st Season
Interim Executive Director Miriam Vales continues to lead the organization as SOPAC begins its third decade of bringing the arts to the community.
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Arts & CultureBusinessCommunityMaplewood
Student Documentary About the Return of the Maplewood Theater Premiers Sept. 23 at the Library
The free community screening of “The Maplewood Theater: The Show Must Go On” celebrates the legacy and much-anticipated revival of a beloved local landmark.