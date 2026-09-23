CommunityHealth & WellnessMaplewoodSouth Orange

South Orange to Receive Public Health Grant For Shared Services with Maplewood

ElectionMaplewoodOpinionSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Kevin Diaz Kicks Off Campaign for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

CommunityMaplewoodSouth OrangeSponsored

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race Invites Community to Annual Gala on October 15


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From Around the State

NJ’s credit rating rises as pension funding continues to flow
on September 17, 2026
Legislative commission seeks change to expand eligibility for compassionate release from prison
on September 17, 2026
NJ auditor’s report shows why we need greater nursing home transparency
on September 17, 2026
Esto es lo que más urge cambiar en las escuelas de Nueva Jersey, dice la nueva jefa de educación
on September 17, 2026
As police increasingly embrace AI, some wait for regulations and proof it works
on September 17, 2026
Feds ask judge to reject NJ law restricting ICE agents from wearing masks
on September 16, 2026
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