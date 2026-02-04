NJ-11 Congressional Democratic Primary Roundup — Vote Feb. 5!

Just in time to save your recycling bin from overflowing with mailers, the special election Democratic primary to fill Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former Congressional seat in New Jersey’s 11th District culminates on Thursday, Feb. 5 — Primary Election Day!

Find your polling place here. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The candidates are:

Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett , johnbartlett.com

, Army Reserve member Zach Beecher , zachbeecher.com

, J-L Cauvin , jlfornj.com Community advocate, lawyer and comedian

Cammie Croft , cammieforcongress.com Former Obama administration member

Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill , gillfornj.com

, Jeff Grayzel , grayzelforcongress.com Morris Township Committee member

Tom Malinowski: malinowskifornj.com Former NJ-7 Congressman

Analilia Mejia , analiliafornj.com Co-Exec. Director of Popular Democracy

Justin Strickland , justinstrickland.com Chatham Councilman

Tahesha Way , taheshaway.com Former NJ Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State

Anna Lee Williams, annaleewilliams.com Activist

Village Green has profiled eight candidates — based on local interest and the time and personnel constraints of two-month campaign season. Read the profiles here: John Bartlett, Zach Beecher, Brendan Gill, Cammie Croft, Tom Malinowski, Analilia Mejia, Tahesha Way — and Maplewood’s own Dean Dafis, who has suspended his campaign.

Money Raised and Spent — including Attack Ads by PACs

According to FEC filings as of Jan, 16, Malinowski has raised the most money at $1.61M, with Gill following at over $800,000 (with $208K from himself). Beecher is the only other candidates to break $500,000 in fundraising. As SOMA Action pointed out in its analysis of candidates’ fundraising, Mejia has the most small dollar donations at $161,000.

But a big part of the money picture in the primary has been the money from PACs or political action committees.

According to NJ Spotlight News, “United Democracy Project, the super PAC of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC [has] spent $1.45 million on broadcast and internet ads, direct mail and robocalls” attacking Malinowski.

Conversely, Project 218 PAC, has spent $452,774 to support his candidacy.

Way has raised $405,000, but has been supported by $1.4M in spending by the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, $350,000 by Article One Inc. PAC, and $15,000 by Rolling Sea Action Fund.

Gill has been supported by Affordability and Progress PAC, funded largely by union contributions, which has spent $61,000 on negative mailers attacking Malinowski and $32,000 on mailers promoting Gill.

Working Families Party PAC spent $183,280 supporting Mejia.

Read more financial analysis from NJ Spotlight here.

Read more financial analysis by SOMA Action here.

Why the attacks?

Attack ads in the campaign have overwhelmingly targeted Malinowski, who has been seen as a frontrunner.

Many of the attack ads that are funded by United Democracy Project accuse Malinowski of voting for a bill to support the Trump Administration’s current ICE activities.

The ads are misleading — even Gill called them a “stretch” on the Lee & Ian Show — as they reference a 2019 vote for $4.6 billion in emergency spending, mostly on humanitarian aid, that was supported by a majority of New Jersey’s Democratic House members, including Mikie Sherrill. A spokesman for United Democracy Project told The New York Times that it opposes Malinowski because he would seek to put conditions on aid to Israel.

Voter Guides

Local Endorsements

All five current Maplewood Township Committee members — including Mayor Vic De Luca, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman and TC Member and former Mayor Nancy Adams, TC Member and former Mayor Dean Dafis and TC Member Jane Collins-Colding — have endorsed Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill after Dafis bowed out of the race. Gill also has the support of former South Orange Village Council Member Deborah Davis Ford and Co-Chair of the South Orange Democratic Committee Larry Hirsch.

Former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deb Engel, former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe and South Orange Council Member Bill Haskins have endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders’ former national political advisor Analilia Mejia.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, plus South Orange Council Members Jen Greenberg and Olivia Lewis-Chang have endorsed former NJ-7 Congressman Tom Malinowski — as have former Maplewood Mayors Frank McGehee and Fred Profeta, as well as former Maplewood Township Committee Member Greg Lembrich.

What is NJ-11?

Maplewood and South Orange were redistricted from the 10th Congressional District into the 11th Congressional District after the 2020 U.S. Census. The current 11th Congressional District covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties. The district includes: