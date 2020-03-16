CHS Students: Hard Copies of School Assignments Can Be Picked Up March 18

From CHS, March 16:

Dear Columbia High School Families,

I hope that this communication finds you well. If your child is in need of hard copies of all assignments assigned during this school closure, CHS families can pick everything up on Wednesday, March 18 from 10 am until 1 pm at the Board of Education Office at 525 Academy Street.

Please only come during this time 10am until 1pm, as to avoid extensive lines at the Board Office. If your child is serviced through our Department of Special Services, an email from Dr Morana was sent this afternoon explaining distance learning as it relates to each specific program.

Also as a reminder that due to the ever changing situation, please continuously check your email for communications from the district. If you should need assistance with Google classroom you can find support on our District Website in the Nursing Services/Coronavirus update area under technology information and resources.

In addition, The College Board has announced the cancellation of the SAT scheduled for March 28th and May 2nd. College Board will contact you for a refund.

Thank you

Dr. Morgan