Village Green’s Most Read Stories of 2025

The following are the most-read stories published by Village Green in 2025.
2 Men Taken by ICE on Prospect Street in Maplewood
The two brothers were on their way to work. One had no criminal record the other had two prior arrests for DUI and a curfew violation. The first man’s wife, who is a U.S.-born citizen, told Village Green that they were working toward obtaining his Green Card. There were several other reported incidents of locals being taken by ICE in South Orange-Maplewood in 2025.
Max Philip Goldstein, 24 — ‘Maximum Max’ Lived Life at Full Volume
Max Philip Goldstein, a prolific artist, master storyteller, and proud student at the University of Texas at Austin, died on February 11, 2025, leaving his adoring family and the legions of friends he made everywhere he went broken-hearted.
BREAKING: Maplewood Resident Among 6 Men Arrested in Pedophile Sting
Carl Ellis, 55, is now a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, Attempted Disseminating Indecent Materials to Minors in the First Degree, and Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
2 Maplewood Fatalities Under Investigation
After two fatalities were reported at a home on South Fourth Street in Maplewood in July, by October the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office ruled that autopsies determined Kathleen Constantino, 73, died from stab wounds. Michael Constantino, 71, died from an anti-freeze overdose and his death was ruled a suicide.
‘This Is Outrageous’ — Maplewood Leaders Decry Soaring Housing Prices as Hilton Home Sells for $1.1M
“I don’t know what we can do as a government, but this is outrageous,” said TC Member Vic De Luca. “We talk a lot about diversity and being welcoming, but if you don’t have the dollars, you’re not welcomed here.”
Mayor Announces Maplewood Theater Has a New Operator — Movies to Return!
Civil Suit Alleging Sexual Abuse in 1990s Rocks Maplewood Boy Scout Troop & Community
Maplewood Village to Host ‘American Classic’ Filming by MGM+
Seth Boyden Mother & Kindergartner Struck by Car After School on Sept. 3
South Orange Performing Arts Center Announces Box Office Cinemas South Orange
Pollock Group Responds to Discussion of ‘Outrageous’ Home Prices in Maplewood
Maplewood to Celebrate July 4th With Parades, Races, Bingo, Softball, Ice Cream & Fireworks
Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi File to Run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed
Although Caplan, Donahue and Rishi filed first, the Board of Education was won on November 4 by Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan and Meredith Higgins — who ran together on the the Listen Learn Lead slate. The story announcing the candidacies of Nayar, Stephan and Higgins was also a top 25 most-read story in 2025.
ICE Conducts Operation on Park Place in South Orange, Person Detained
Village Hall Restaurant to Reopen as Felina Steak South Orange on Feb. 26
92-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed in Roadway at Winchester Gardens
Former CHS Wrestler Says Adults Failed to Stop Repeated Sexual Assault by Other Student
Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan & Meredith Higgins Announce Candidacies for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed
Jelly the Black Bear Briefly Leaves Her Enclosure at Turtle Back Zoo
SOMSD Mourns the Death of Jane Bean-Folkes, ELA Supervisor
Candidates, Former BOE President Respond to Halloween Incident
Jacoby Street Fire Leaves Multiple Families Without Homes
Former Board of Ed Member Files Suit Against Three ‘Friends of Frank’
The suit was dismissed in court with prejudice in a ruling filed on April 25, 2025 in Superior Court of New Jersey, and the judge ruled that the “Court will award reasonable attorney’s fees and costs to Defendants.”