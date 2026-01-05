Village Green’s Most Read Stories of 2025

The following are the most-read stories published by Village Green in 2025.

The two brothers were on their way to work. One had no criminal record the other had two prior arrests for DUI and a curfew violation. The first man’s wife, who is a U.S.-born citizen, told Village Green that they were working toward obtaining his Green Card. There were several other reported incidents of locals being taken by ICE in South Orange-Maplewood in 2025.

Max Philip Goldstein, a prolific artist, master storyteller, and proud student at the University of Texas at Austin, died on February 11, 2025, leaving his adoring family and the legions of friends he made everywhere he went broken-hearted.

Carl Ellis, 55, is now a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, Attempted Disseminating Indecent Materials to Minors in the First Degree, and Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

After two fatalities were reported at a home on South Fourth Street in Maplewood in July, by October the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office ruled that autopsies determined Kathleen Constantino, 73, died from stab wounds. Michael Constantino, 71, died from an anti-freeze overdose and his death was ruled a suicide.

“I don’t know what we can do as a government, but this is outrageous,” said TC Member Vic De Luca. “We talk a lot about diversity and being welcoming, but if you don’t have the dollars, you’re not welcomed here.”

Although Caplan, Donahue and Rishi filed first, the Board of Education was won on November 4 by Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan and Meredith Higgins — who ran together on the the Listen Learn Lead slate. The story announcing the candidacies of Nayar, Stephan and Higgins was also a top 25 most-read story in 2025.

The suit was dismissed in court with prejudice in a ruling filed on April 25, 2025 in Superior Court of New Jersey, and the judge ruled that the “Court will award reasonable attorney’s fees and costs to Defendants.”