With Dining-in Off the Table, South Orange-Maplewood Restaurants Pivot to Takeout & Delivery

While restaurants in New Jersey are currently off-limits for dining in, many South Orange-Maplewood eateries have pivoted to takeout and delivery-only — which are still permitted despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s order that all non-essential businesses close by 9 p.m. March 21). Some will even bring your meal curbside, so you don’t have to enter the building.

Even if you’ve got enough food at home, consider supporting your local businesses by placing a take-out or delivery order, or ordering a gift certificate. They are adapting to conditions with each day, so you may want to call to confirm hours.

Editors note: this list was last updated March 22, 2020. Please email us at [email protected] with any additions/updates.

Arturo’s Osteria &Pizzeria: Open 11:30am to 8pm. Takeout only, delivery curbside. Orders placed only by phone at 973-378-5800. Not accepting cash.

Bagel Chateau, 180 Maplewood Avenue, open for takeout. (973) 762-1707.

Bill & Harry’s Chinese Food — pickup/takeout or delivery. (973)-763-1960.

Bistro D’Azur has a website for carry-out menu and information. Call 973-327-9725 for hours.

Bunny’s Sports Bar is open and providing free delivery of all take out foods. Call them at 973-763-1377. They also offer curbside pickup.

Bradford’s Barr – 1553 Springfield Avenue, (973) 327-2661.

@thebreadstand is takeout only. Open 7am-4pm. Call 973-762-0282.

Coda Kitchen and Bar offers delivery, takeout, & curbside pickup from 5-8 PM. Call to order: 973-327-2247.

The Cassidy is temporarily closed. Check their Facebook page for updates. .

Cornbread Farm to Soul takeout and delivery.

David Burke Orange Lawn Take out is available for dinner on Tuesday-Saturday from 3-7 pm. Please call 973-552-2280 with your orders. Not accepting cash.

Fox & the Falcon does takeout and delivery moving forward for food, wine and beer until 8pm. Find them on Grub Hub and Uber Eats OR call us at (973) 419-6773 to place an order for pick up.

Freetown Kitchen: takeout and delivery by UberEats.

Gigi’s Cupcakes. No walk-in service. For uninterrupted cupcake service, you may order online.

HLS Juice Bar & Grill — 1859 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood. 5% off online orders at hlsjuicebarandgrill.com. (973) 763-1127.

Jackie & Son is doing take out only from 7am to 4pm Tuesday-Saturday, 7am to 3pm Sunday, closed Monday. Order online. All payment is cashless.

Liv Breads Call 973-218-6922 to order and get curbside pickup. Cashless payment only.

Lorena’s offers a take out menu available from 11:30am to 7:00pm, Tuesday through Sunday. Call 973-763-4460. Credit card only.

Luna Stella is take out only for food and liquor. Call 973-761-7600 to place your order. Open until 8pm.

Miti Miti Latin Street Food in South Orange. Takeout and delivery by UberEats and Door Dash.

N&K Prime Market is delivering. Call 973-821-9430 to order. Open 9am to 6pm.

The Order: take-out only; order delivery through GrubHub and UberEats.

Pandang Sushi and Thai Kitchen is open for pickup only. They encourage you to order online.

Park Wood Diner. 1958 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ. Call (973) 313-3990.

Pickett’s Village Bar is open for food, wine and beer takeout 4-8PM. Call 973-313-1100 to place an order. Curbside pickup only!

Roman Gourmet is open for pick up or delivery each day until 8pm. Call 973-762-4288 to order.

Sabatino’s Pizzaria is take out only. Call 973-327-9977 to order.

Sonny’s Bagels in South Orange offers curbside and home delivery. Call 973-763-9634 to place an order.

St James Gate Publick House is open for takeout. Call 973-378-2222 to place your order.

Tito’s Burritos says is open for pick up and delivery. Order online from 12-7pm.

Toro Loco is open for take out and delivery. Call them to place an order: 973-761-1515.

True Salvage Cafe , 292 Elmwood Ave, Maplewood. 973-327-9939. Open 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Pick up and Curbside

Urbana Greens of South Orange delivers clamshells of greens to your door. Photos of Urbana’s greens here.

Verjus is take-out only. Call 973-378-8990 t0 order.

Walia Ethiopian Restaurant is open and providing take out orders.

Woulibam Restaurant – Fine Haitian & Caribbean Cuisine — 1878 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood. Call ahead for takeout. (973) 762-1568.