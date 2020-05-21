Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Bus in South Orange

A pedestrian was struck by a #31 NJ Transit bus while in the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Valley Street in South Orange Village Center this afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

South Orange Township sent out this message at 1:48 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020: “Due to a pedestrian struck, motor vehicles are advised to avoid Valley Street. The section of Valley Street, between South Orange Avenue and First Street is closed both ways until further notice.”

In response to an email, Village President Sheena Collum wrote, “Individual was struck by a NJ Transit bus at the SOA/Valley Street intersection at approximately 1:30pm and pronounced dead at the scene. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.”

RLS Media reports, “South Orange Village Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a person struck by a bus at the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Valley Road shortly before 1:35 p.m.” Arriving units found the victim beneath the bus suffering from severe injuries, according to the RLS Media report.

Village Green will continue to follow this story and update with additional information as it becomes available.

Read RLS Media’s report here.