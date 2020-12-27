Maplewood Obituaries South Orange

In Memoriam: Remembering South Orange & Maplewood Neighbors We Lost in 2020

By Mary Barr Mann access_timeDec-27-2020

This year, our In Memoriam reflects the pain of loss we experience every year — deaths due to tragic accidents, brutal disease or even coming peacefully at the end of a long life. But 2020 has been particularly challenging to our collective grief as we grapple with the added wound of COVID-19.

Our solace lies in the lives that they lived. In the many whom they loved and who loved them in return. The gifts they left behind. The future they held in hope for us.

If you know of a community member whom we have failed to memorialize here, please contact us at [email protected].

Remembering those we lost:

Mark Blum, CHS Class of ’68, Lead in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ Dies of Coronavirus

Mark Blum. Courtesy CHS Hall of Fame.

Isaiah Ingram: Third & Valley Parking Account Manager Dies of Complications of COVID-19

David Hogenauer, 86, South Mountain Reservation Trailkeeper, Unofficial Historian

David Hogenauer

Athalante Debrosse, 44, Amazing Mom, Lived a Life of Love

Athalante Debrosse
South Orange Loses First Community Member to COVID-19: Roehl Cosio Empestan
Ro Empestan

John Herman Clomax, Jr., 62, of South Orange, Broke Barriers, Guided Many

John Herman Clomax, Jr.

Lee Boswell-May Passes, South Orange Mourns

Lee May with Mike Griot

Robert M. Dlugos, 85, Former Maplewood Firefighter, Volunteer ‘Township Photographer’

Robert M. Dlugos

Susan B. Joseph, 61, of Maplewood, Dedicated Community Volunteer

Paul Moise: Maplewood Family That Lost Health Care Worker Dad to COVID-19 Needs Help

Paul Moise

Holli Ross, 63, of Maplewood — Beloved Jazz Singer & Educator, Wife, Mother, Sister & Neighbor

Holli Ross

SOPAC Announces Passing of Beloved Audience Services Director Grayce Coviello

Grayce Coviello

Dr. Godwin Molokwu, Former Board of Ed Candidate, Is 25th Maplewoodian to Die of COVID-19

Dr. Godwin Molokwu, candidate for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. Credit: Falcon Reese.

‘Jerry Ryan Gave His Heart and Soul to Maplewood and Its People’

Jerry Ryan (left) and Vic DeLuca in 1997

Albert (Tico) Shikiar, 85, Former Trustee, Unofficial ‘Mayor of South Orange’

Albert (Tico) Shikiar

Emmanuel (Mani) Arguelles, Beloved Columbia High School Math Teacher

Emmanuel (Mani) Arguelles in Kyoto, Japan (photo courtesy Lauren Hargraves)

Omar Hutchinson: Columbia High Principal Offers Support After Student Dies in Swimming Accident

South Orange Loses 5th Resident to COVID-19

Danny Ives ‘Loved the Good in All People, Lived Life to the Fullest’

Danny Ives

Dan Baum, 64, Columbia High School Class of ’74 and Former WSJ & New Yorker Reporter

Dan Baum

Joyce (Dunn) Joyce, 84, Formerly of South Orange

Joyce (Dunn) Joyce

Brian Mecca, 64, Lived for His Daughters

Brian Mecca with daughters Lily and Annabelle

PiaRocel Paras, 55, of Maplewood, Known for Her Warmth, Love and Strength

PiaRocel Paras, her husband and daughters

