In Memoriam: Remembering South Orange & Maplewood Neighbors We Lost in 2020

This year, our In Memoriam reflects the pain of loss we experience every year — deaths due to tragic accidents, brutal disease or even coming peacefully at the end of a long life. But 2020 has been particularly challenging to our collective grief as we grapple with the added wound of COVID-19.

Our solace lies in the lives that they lived. In the many whom they loved and who loved them in return. The gifts they left behind. The future they held in hope for us.

If you know of a community member whom we have failed to memorialize here, please contact us at [email protected].

Remembering those we lost:

Mark Blum, CHS Class of ’68, Lead in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ Dies of Coronavirus

Isaiah Ingram: Third & Valley Parking Account Manager Dies of Complications of COVID-19

David Hogenauer, 86, South Mountain Reservation Trailkeeper, Unofficial Historian

Athalante Debrosse, 44, Amazing Mom, Lived a Life of Love

John Herman Clomax, Jr., 62, of South Orange, Broke Barriers, Guided Many

Lee Boswell-May Passes, South Orange Mourns

Robert M. Dlugos, 85, Former Maplewood Firefighter, Volunteer ‘Township Photographer’

Susan B. Joseph, 61, of Maplewood, Dedicated Community Volunteer

Paul Moise: Maplewood Family That Lost Health Care Worker Dad to COVID-19 Needs Help

Holli Ross, 63, of Maplewood — Beloved Jazz Singer & Educator, Wife, Mother, Sister & Neighbor

SOPAC Announces Passing of Beloved Audience Services Director Grayce Coviello

Dr. Godwin Molokwu, Former Board of Ed Candidate, Is 25th Maplewoodian to Die of COVID-19

‘Jerry Ryan Gave His Heart and Soul to Maplewood and Its People’

Albert (Tico) Shikiar, 85, Former Trustee, Unofficial ‘Mayor of South Orange’

Emmanuel (Mani) Arguelles, Beloved Columbia High School Math Teacher

Omar Hutchinson: Columbia High Principal Offers Support After Student Dies in Swimming Accident

South Orange Loses 5th Resident to COVID-19

Danny Ives ‘Loved the Good in All People, Lived Life to the Fullest’

Dan Baum, 64, Columbia High School Class of ’74 and Former WSJ & New Yorker Reporter

Joyce (Dunn) Joyce, 84, Formerly of South Orange

Brian Mecca, 64, Lived for His Daughters

PiaRocel Paras, 55, of Maplewood, Known for Her Warmth, Love and Strength