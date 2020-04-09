From Allison Ziefert: Supporting South Orange-Maplewood Local Heroes With Lunch Delivery Fund

From Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group

Our local heroes need a boost! Inspired by food deliveries being made to hard working medical professionals at our local hospitals, we at Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group, in partnership with The Roman Gourmet, have decided to give our SOMA heroes a boost. We are calling this the SOMA Heroes for Heroes Project.

Our goal is to send a weekly meal to the South Orange Police, Fire and EMS Depts. and the Maplewood Police, Fire/EMS and Public Works Depts. delivered to them by The Roman Gourmet, Maplewood.

The first round of meals is on Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group. Thankfully, many others have contributed since we kicked this off just two days ago. We have raised over $1700 but we need your help to keep the love going weekly!

Here is the delivery schedule:

SOUTH ORANGE

South Orange First Aid Squad (SATURDAY @6PM THIS WEEK 4/11, THEN SUNDAY @6 GOING FORWARD)

South Orange Fire Department (TUESDAY AT 1pm starting 4/14)

South Orange Police Department (TUESDAY AT 1pm starting 4/14)

MAPLEWOOD

Maplewood DPW- (WEDNESDAY AT 1 Starting 4/15)

Maplewood Fire Department/EMS – Station 1 (THURSDAY AT 1 Starting 4/16)

Maplewood Fire Department – Station 2 (THURSDAY AT 1pm Starting 4/16)

Maplewood Police Department (THURSDAY AT 1pm starting 4/14)

Please contribute. It costs $100-$150 to cover the week of lunches but smaller donations are also appreciated. You can contribute via Venmo to @Roman-Gourmet and note that this is for “SOMA Heroes for Heroes.” Our local first responders will be so thankful!

The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group is a top producing real estate team based at Keller Williams MidTown Direct in Maplewood, NJ. We are local market experts, specializing in real estate and homes in Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn/Short Hills, Montclair, West Orange, NJ and the surrounding towns. We are driven by earning great testimonials and referral business from happy clients. You can read our testimonials at www.azhomesnj.com/testimonials.