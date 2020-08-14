Springfield Avenue Masked Portraits: Adenah Bayoh of Cornbread Farm to Soul

Village Green is featuring the Masked Portrait Series from the Springfield Avenue Partnership. The series highlights businesses and their owners on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, and how they continue to operate safely and with optimal customer service during the coronavirus pandemic. Today, meet Adenah Bayoh of Cornbread Farm to Soul.

Adenah Bayoh was already a successful restaurant entrepreneur when she founded Cornbread in 2017, realizing her dream of opening a fast casual, farm-to-table, soul food restaurant. Cornbread not only serves staples like fried fish, ribs, and (of course) cornbread, but also hosts popular music nights. During the Covid pandemic, Adenah prioritized giving back to her community by offering free breakfast to customers at her IHOP in Irvington and delivering Cornbread meals to health care workers.

Cornbread Farm to Soul

1565 Springfield Avenue

cornbreadsoul.com

(973) 313-0328

