The Stories That Changed South Orange & Maplewood in 2020

Many will celebrate with true joy on New Year’s Eve as they turn the page on 2020 and leave behind a year that has wrought much devastation across the globe, the nation, the State of New Jersey and the towns of South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey.

The stories that brought readers to the pages of Village Green in 2020 reflect the dominance of COVID-19 on the news this year. Beyond the school closures and the business shutdowns, readers also came to collectively mourn those who lost their lives to the disease.

In between, there were still other tragedies but also moments of joy. And there was a renewed focus on the struggle for social justice, as evidenced in peaceful demonstrations and thought-provoking essays.

Stories are listed in descending order, starting with the article that received the most page visits in 2020. Note that Village Green remains committed to covering all aspects of the South Orange and Maplewood community — including school district and local government policy as well as redevelopment projects — regardless of site traffic.

We would also like to mention that “Support Village Green,” a page where Village Green raised funds through the Local Media Association COVID-19 Fund, was a top landing page for 2020. Through the generous support of the community, we were able to keep the lights on and continue to hire and pay our contributors and vendors – enabling us to continue delivering much needed and timely public policy and health information — at a time when our advertising revenue was severely impacted due to the shutdown and 100% of our content was being provided for free outside the paywall.

With your help, we have weathered the storm. Although the Local Media Association has ended this fundraiser, we continue to survive and thrive through the support reader subscriptions and our local advertisers.

Thank you for your support and be well in 2021!