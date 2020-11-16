Nov. 16 SOMSD BOE Remote Meeting Changed from 6 pm to 6:30 pm

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
The Board of Education will meet in Executive Session at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss personnel, legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public at 7:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform. Action will be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here
- Watch on SOSMD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information
Join By Phone
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Meeting ID: 173 246 2346
Meeting PW: 67264320
Watch on Public Access Television
- Channel 35 in Maplewood
- Channel 19 in South Orange
- Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.
Public Comment
Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page. (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/boequestions/)