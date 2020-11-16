Nov. 16 SOMSD BOE Remote Meeting Changed from 6 pm to 6:30 pm

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in Executive Session at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss personnel, legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public at 7:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone



Choose one of three options:

Join By Phone

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Meeting ID: 173 246 2346

Meeting PW: 67264320

Watch on Public Access Television

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.

Public Comment

Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page. (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/boequestions/)