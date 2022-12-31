In Memoriam: Those We Lost in South Orange-Maplewood in 2022

We pause to remember those who made their final departures from our South Orange and Maplewood community this year. They all made indelible marks upon our community and took pieces of our hearts with them.
If you know of anyone we should add to this memorial, please email us at VillageGreenNJ@gmail.com.
- Cole Longworth: In Wake of CHS Student Death, School District & Towns Address Mental Health Concerns
‘End of Watch’ — Maplewood Bids Farewell to Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul
‘A Friend & Ally’ — Remembrances Pour in for Late Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul
Salil Dalvi, 51, ‘Irreplaceable’ Partner, Father, Son, Friend
From Maplewood Township: