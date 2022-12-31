MaplewoodObituariesSouth Orange

In Memoriam: Those We Lost in South Orange-Maplewood in 2022

by The Village Green
The Village Green
We pause to remember those who made their final departures from our South Orange and Maplewood community this year. They all made indelible marks upon our community and took pieces of our hearts with them.

If you know of anyone we should add to this memorial, please email us at VillageGreenNJ@gmail.com.

Charles Keaton Stern

Chief Jimmy DeVaul

James R. Purdon III

Peggy Tunstull

Greg Hoffer

Alyssa Anzalone-Newman

Salil Dalvi

Michael Pacchia

Kalichstein in performance

James Mtume

Sheila Magliaro

Edith Hodes Rose, at her 111th birthday in December 2021

Pat Giordano, retired SOFD Fire Chief

From Maplewood Township:

Download (PDF, 4KB)

 

