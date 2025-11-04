South Orange & Maplewood Head to Polls to Decide Governor Race, More

In this year’s “off-year” election, the eyes of the nation will be on New Jersey on November 4, as voters decide on the next Governor. South Orange-Maplewood residents will also be voting for representatives for the NJ Assembly 28th legislative district, Essex County Clerk, and the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. Maplewood voters will be casting ballots for one seat on the Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange voters for 3 seats on the South Orange Village Council. South Orange voters will also be deciding on a referendum to increase the Open Space & Historic Preservation Trust Fund tax levy.

Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Find you polling place here: www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-polling-location

If you are voting by mail, you must already have obtained your ballot, which now needs to be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before 6 days after Election Day. To make sure your ballot is postmarked on time, go to the counter at a U.S. Post Office and have a clerk manually stamp the postmark on your ballot envelope, or use a Secure Ballot Drop Box by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Find Secure Ballot Drop Box locations here. Or deliver it in person to your the Essex County Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Governor

Voters will decided between U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th), in her fourth term in Congress, and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former business owner, making his third bid for the governor’s office. Read more in NJ Spotlight’s Voter Guide.

NJ Assembly 28th District

Maplewood Township Committee

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

Six candidates, running on two slates, are vying for three seats on the 9-member Board of Education. Terms are for three years. The election is nonpartisan (although all six candidates are registered Democrats). The candidates are:

Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan , and Meredith Higgins — running on the “Listen, Learn, Lead” slate.

South Orange Village Council

Incumbent Bill Haskins and newcomers Patricia Canning and Hannah Zollman, both longtime South Orange volunteers, are running unopposed in the first South Orange Village Council election ever to be held in November.

South Orange Open Space Trust & Historic Preservation Fund Tax Levy Increase Referendum

South Orange will decide whether to double to the Open Space Tax Levy to two cents per $100 of assessed value on the ballot in a referendum in November in order to help pay for numerous projects in the town’s parks and green space, including the River Greenway Project, work at Founders Park in Academy Heights, work in Montrose Park and tree replacements and plantings in Grove Park, and updating playgrounds and making them ADA accessible.